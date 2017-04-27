Man treated for overdose arrested on felony drug charges, police say

According to police, officers responded to 21-year-old Jacob Bradshaw’s residence in Piney Flats on Monday to investigate reports of an overdose. During the investigation, police said they found a large amount of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, crack cocaine and Oxycodone pills.

Bradshaw was treated at the hospital, and when he was released he was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and Oxycodone for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of cocaine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Bradshaw was taken to the Washington County Detention Center upon his release from the hospital and is being held on a $32,000 bond. He was arraigned in General Sessions Court this week.