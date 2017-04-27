Updated: John Sevier Center resident accused of stabbing, victim in JCMC

Carl S. Dixon, 69, was charged Thursday morning with aggravated assault.

Police went to the downtown Johnson City low-income housing tower Wednesday, where EMS personnel were treating Richard Shuffler for stabbing injuries. Court records described the wound as a “slice” on Shuffler’s abdomen.

When police located Dixon in his apartment, he was with another man, Alvin Herndon. Police said both men had what appeared to be superficial injuries indicative of a physical altercation.

According to court records, Dixon and Shuffler had been fighting just outside of the building’s fourth-floor elevators in a vestibule.

Police said surveillance video showed Shuffler enter the vestibule where he was joined by Herndon. The camera angles did not capture the vestibule area, records stated, but Herndon returned into view and had “obviously been assaulted.”

The video then showed Dixon remove something from his right back pocket and enter the vestibule with Shuffler. Court records said Dixon was then seen with an object in both hands as he and Herndon walked away from the elevator area.

Police said Dixon conceded during an interview that he had been in possession of a knife when he entered the vestibule and the fight began.

EMS took Shuffler to Johnson City Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

Dixon was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Thursday.