UPDATE — 2 charged after police blast their way into Johnson City residence on drug raid

Two people were charged after the blast as agents found methamphetamine and weapons inside the house, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release. One of the two had been stabbed and shot in recent months in incidents that also led to his arrest.

Richard Jenny, 39, and Melissa Furguson, 36, were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center, following the raid at 715 E. Fairview Ave.

Jenny was charged with possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was $110,000.

Furguson was was charged with possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold. Her bond was $60,000.

TBI agents — with the Johnson City Police Department’s SWAT Team, the JCPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force agents — used explosives to enter the house to act on a search warrant, JCPD Lt. Kevin Peters reported earlier Wednesday morning in a news release.

The residence is adjacent to A.O. Smith’s water heater manufacturing plant.

Peters said the explosion created “several large audible sounds” in the area.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation, the TBI said in a news release.

In January, Jenny was shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop. According to the TBI, two highway patrol officers initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 6 on Interstate 26 about 8:40 p.m. Jenny was a passenger in the vehicle. Shortly after the stop was made, Jenny allegedly pulled a gun on the troopers. The troopers fired and struck him with shots. He was later charged with assault.

The prior June, Jenny was charged with assault and burglary after he was released from a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries in a stabbing. He was stabbed June 1 as he tried to force his way into a house on Mercury Street, police said.

Police had already been to the residence at 604 Mercury St. on several occasions that same day, as Jenny had gone there making threats to kill the resident, police said at the time. Jenny had kicked in the front door at Luther S. Warren’s residence and grabbed the wrist of Warren’s wife, Melinda Warren, 31.

Furguson also had been arrested in the past, most recently on March 27 for a violation of probation. On September 24, she was arrested on resisting arrest, criminal impersonation, auto burglary, theft under $500 and forgery, according to records from the TBI. She plead guilty and was convicted of the misdemeanor criminal impersonation and resisting arrest charges on Nov. 9 while the auto burglary, theft and forgery charges were dismissed, according to the documents.

———

Posted at 2:35 p.m.:

———

Earlier report posted at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday.

