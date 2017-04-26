Elizabethton woman charged with hindering creditor in Johnson City

Nicole Hattie Baumgardner, 25, Siam Road, was charged with one count of hindering a secured creditor under $1,000.

In October, police said Baumgardner used her vehicle’s title to get a loan at Southern Finance, 1613 W. Market St.

Police said Baumgardner never made a payment on the loan, and Southern Finance couldn’t locate the vehicle used to secure the loan.

Baumgardner was booked into to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.