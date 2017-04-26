logo

Elizabethton woman charged with hindering creditor in Johnson City

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 2:41 PM

An Elizabethton woman turned herself in to police on Wednesday after she failed to make a payment on a title loan, and the creditor could not locate the vehicle she used to secure the loan, according to a Johnson City police news release. 

Nicole Hattie Baumgardner, 25, Siam Road, was charged with one count of hindering a secured creditor under $1,000. 

In October, police said Baumgardner used her vehicle’s title to get a loan at Southern Finance, 1613 W. Market St.

Police said Baumgardner never made a payment on the loan, and Southern Finance couldn’t locate the vehicle used to secure the loan. 

Baumgardner was booked into to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday. 

