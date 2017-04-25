Wheelchair faker charged with aggressive panhandling, Kingsport police say

On Friday afternoon, an officer with the Kingsport Police Department was dispatched to the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings on East Stone Drive in reference to a panhandler being aggressive toward people. The man was reportedly cursing people and flipping them off.

When the officer arrived, a man in a wheelchair and with a sign in his lap began moving away from the police cruiser. The officer made contact with the man and identified him as David Ingalls, 46, 1360 Holyoke St., Kingsport.

