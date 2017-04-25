2 charged with having sex with underage girls in Elizabethton motel

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged Robelio E. Flores-Rivera, 26, and Adan O. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

On Sunday, the TBI received information from Knoxville Police Department investigators regarding a possible case of human trafficking involving underage girls.

After developing more specific information about the location, TBI Special Agents — with aid from the Elizabethton Police Department, 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security — learned the alleged trafficking occurred at a motel along U.S. Highway 19E in Elizabethton.

According to arrest warrants Flores-Rivera paid a 14-year-old girl $60. Vasquez-Rodriguez paid a 17-year-old girl $200.

Each man was held in the Carter County Jail on $50,000 bond. Both men were arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday

The investigation remained active and ongoing with additional charges possible, the TBI said.

More information about the issue of human trafficking, along with Tennessee’s efforts to hold traffickers accountable can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.