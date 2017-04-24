UPDATE: 1st I-81 crash was fatal

A white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe full-size sport utility vehicle, driven by Daisy D. Fox, Afton,was southbound near mile marker 64 on I-81 when for unknown reasons it veered left out of the traffic lane into the adjacent median. Police said the initial investigation indicated Fox may have over-corrected, throwing the vehicle into an unrecoverable spin.

As the vehicle re-entered the road, it flipped and rolled off the right side of the road, where it struck a tree before finally coming to rest. Fox was flown by helicopter to Holston Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier:

KINGSPORT — Two crashes on Interstate 81 have shut down the southbound lanes completely and police are advising drivers to avoid traveling the route if at all possible.

According to a press release, officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle collision near mile marker 64 on I-81. The crash resulted in a vehicle rolling over.

The interstate was shut down to allow for a medical helicopter to land.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a second crash was reported in the area of mile marker 65. The crash involved two, and possibly three, tractor trailers travelling southbound on I-81. An additional helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

