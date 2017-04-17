More phony money: 2nd car bought in Johnson City with counterfeit bills

This was the second case of a vehicle purchase with counterfeit money this month in Johnson City and the latest in a series of police reports involving fake cash.

In this case, the victim told police he had met with Emma Lee Boone in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 606 N. Broadway St. to sell her a car that he had posted on various websites.

After the transaction was concluded, the victim realized he had been paid with a very large amount of fake money. Boone was identified as the person that gave the counterfeit bills to the victim as payment, Johnson City police said,

Boone, 19, 1 Mel Circle, No. 2, was charged with 70 counts of criminal simulation. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.

On April 4, Johnson City police arrested Luther Warren, who also allegedly bought a vehicle using fake cash. Police said Warren, 43, 1795 King Springs Road, purchased a vehicle using counterfeit money at 222 E. Maple St. on March 4. He sold it several days later.

Local law enforcement officials have been coping with several cases involving counterfeit bills in recent months:

• A Jonesborough man was arrested on charges that he passed fake bills at several Johnson City markets in September.

• Johnson City police arrested a Kingsport woman in February after they said she used two counterfeit bills to make a payment at a billing service.

• A Greeneville woman was charged with drug offenses in February after Johnson City police responded to a report that someone was passing counterfeit money at a gas station.

• Two Telford residents were arrested in February on charges that they passed counterfeit bills in Johnson City.

• Johnson City police charged a Carter County man in March with criminal simulation for allegedly using fake money at a convenience store.

• A traffic stop in Jonesborough led Washington County Sheriff’s Office to more than $2,000 in counterfeit bills, as well as drugs in March, leading to a Knox County man’s arrest.