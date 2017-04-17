logo

2 caught red handed in Johnson City burglary, police say

Johnson City Press • Today at 8:42 AM

Police caught two men running from a Johnson City residential burglary with tools, hunting equipment and a gun in their hands early Monday morning, police said.

Jeffery W. Hammonds, 46, no address available, and Casey E. Miller, 33, 2009 E. Watauga Ave., were caught running from the house at 504 E. Myrtle Ave., about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Hammonds and Miller broke the glass at the side of the house and entered the residence while the home owner was inside asleep. They left with about $800 worth of tools, hunting equipment and a pistol.

All of the stolen property was recovered, and both Hammonds and Miller were arrested on aggravated burglary charges.

Each was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Monday.

