Registration stop leads to felony pot charge

Officers stopped Bradley at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, and during the course of the stop, they discovered he was wanted out of Washington County for failure to pay fines.

Bradley was then charged with felony possession of marijuana during the investigation, as well as driving on a revoked license and driving on expired registration.

Bradley was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $11,000 bond. He will have a Sessions Court hearing Monday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m.