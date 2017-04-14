2 men stabbed in Kingsport, Bristol man charged

Officers and detectives with the Kingsport Police Department were called out to McAlister's Deli on North Eastman Road in Kingsport at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told officers two men had been stabbed by Austin Cody Nidiffer, 21, Bristol.

According to the release, Nidiffer and an adult male victim saw each other in the parking lot, and a fight began. The reason why is unknown. Once the fight was over, Nidiffer retreated back to the passenger seat of a gold Honda sedan.

