2 men stabbed in Kingsport, Bristol man charged

NICK SHEPHERD, Kingsport Times-News • Apr 14, 2017 at 3:21 PM

KINGSPORT — A fight in a parking lot almost turned deadly when two men were stabbed by a Bristol man during a fight, police reported.

Officers and detectives with the Kingsport Police Department were called out to McAlister's Deli on North Eastman Road in Kingsport at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told officers two men had been stabbed by Austin Cody Nidiffer, 21, Bristol.

According to the release, Nidiffer and an adult male victim saw each other in the parking lot, and a fight began. The reason why is unknown. Once the fight was over, Nidiffer retreated back to the passenger seat of a gold Honda sedan.

