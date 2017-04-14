Kingsport man arrested 2nd time in same day after rear-ending prisoner transport van

It marked the third arrest in eight days for Justin Wayne Porter, 33, 505 Feathers Court, Kingsport. The Kingsport Police Department described Porter as a chronic traffic offender.

On April 13, a Kingsport patrol officer was traveling westbound on Main Street in downtown when he noticed a green Ford Ranger pickup truck weaving back and forth. The truck reportedly crossed the double yellow lines on two separate occasions and the officer observed the driver looking down at something in his lap instead of looking at the road.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. Porter produced a state identification card, not a driver's license. He also did not have insurance. It was later learned Porter's license was revoked for three previous DUI convictions.

