Burglar caught red handed in Johnson City food trailer, police say

About 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, police found Ricky D. Wilson, 55, 69 Woodlyn Road, inside the Haven of Mercy’s food trailer at 218 N. Broadway St.

A window had been broken and the metal door frame had been damaged by the knob and a deadbolt lock. Police also found a water heater lying the floor, still partially hooked to the water lines, and a safe was on the floor attached to a portion of a shelf that had been broken.

Police also said they found bolt cutters next to the water heater.

Wilson was arrested on the spot and charged with burglary and vandalism over $1,000. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, police added three more counts of burglary, as well as four counts of theft under $1,000 and possession of stolen property under $1,000 involving a series of crimes that happened in the 1100 block of East Myrtle Avenue between March 19 and Tuesday.

Police reported that they tied Wilson to one such theft that happened Tuesday. A witness reported that canopies had been taken from a porch at 1116 East Myrtle.

His bond on the new charges was $35,000.