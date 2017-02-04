Murder suspect caught in Kingsport

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers were searching for Flanary in the Lynn Garden area at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when the suspect was spotted near Lynn Garden Drive and the Interstate 26 interchange.

Flanary made a brief and unsuccessful attempt to flee on foot, but was apprehended shortly after by officers. He is currently being held at the city jail without bond pending arraignment.

Additional details, such as the specific cause of death or a potential motive for this crime cannot be disclosed at this time, the Kingsport police said in a press release. As previously stated, this remains an active, ongoing investigation with the autopsy report still outstanding.

Late Friday, the Kingsport Police Department announced that warrants had been obtained for Flanary, charging him with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $2,500.

The charges are related to an investigation into Tuesday’s discovery of a dead man inside his home on Mull Street. Following a request for a welfare check, officers forced their way inside the residence and found the body of 59-year-old Davidson.

On Friday afternoon, KPD officers, K9s and a helicopter searched residential areas just west of Lynn Garden Drive. Kingsport police say that’s because Flanary had reportedly been seen in the area.

As evening stretched into nightfall, the search continued and expanded.

Investigators have not yet revealed a possible motive in the alleged murder or a cause of death. Davidson’s body has been sent for autopsy, with an estimate for his time of death yet to be released.

“He was a great father. He didn’t deserve this,” Jackie Davidson, the victim’s youngest daughter, told the Times-News last week.

According to the victim’s relatives, he is survived by three daughters, one son and five grandchildren, and is a veteran who served in the Navy. Jackie last spoke with her father by phone on Monday, Jan. 23.

To read more about the murder suspect, visit TimesNews.net.