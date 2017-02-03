Poochnapped: Burglar made off with victim's dog after vandalizing Johnson City apartment, police say

Khalil O. Scott, 21, 612 Pactolas Road, was arrested Sunday after the incident earlier that morning.

The victim told police she had stayed with a friend the previous night, and while she was away, her apartment at 2 Perry Circle was burglarized and witnesses were there when it happened about 5:20 a.m. Those witnesses told police Scott broke out the front window and entered the apartment through the front door.

Scott broke various items in the apartment and also caused damage to the walls, the witnesses told police. They also said Scott then went to the victim’s vehicle and kicked it. Scott then left in his vehicle with the victim’s dog. Police estimated damage to the victim’s apartment and vehicle at more than $1,000.

Police found Scott at his residence and arrested him about 3:30 that afternoon, charging him with aggravated burglary and felony vandalism. He was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.