Family issues plea for answers in Kingsport man's death

Michael Dale Davidson, 59, was found dead Tuesday night in his Mull Street residence, according to family members. Kingsport police have not identified the body— saying they are awaiting confirmation from an autopsy report — and provided little information on why the death is suspicious.

As of Friday morning, the only detail released by investigators is that a conversion van owned by the deceased is missing and sought by detectives.

According to relatives, Davidson is survived by three daughters, one son and five grandchildren. His youngest daughter, Jackie Davidson, last spoke with her father by phone on Monday, Jan. 23.

More about the Davidson family’s plea from the Kingsport Times-News.