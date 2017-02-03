Updated: Erwin man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside Johnson City bar

Frederick Alan Reedy, 46, 315 Brown Lane, was found with blood on him a short distance away from Numan’s Bar, 223 E. Main St., where he had been in an argument with 25-year-old Joshua Bryant, police said.

Both men were required to leave the business, and after going outside, Reedy reportedly attacked Bryant with a pocket knife. Bryant suffered several stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Witnesses told police they saw Reedy flee the area on foot, giving officers his description and the direction he ran. Police found Reedy at the corner of Market Street and Montgomery Street with blood on his face, coat and hands. A bloody pocket knife was also found in his right pants pocket.

He was taken to the police department headquarters for further questioning and later charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Reedy was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond awaiting arraignment in Sessions Court set for Monday.