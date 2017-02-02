Police charge Johnson City man with aggravated burglary

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Melvin Murray, 46, 1201 Division St., was charged in connection with an incident that took place at 3911 Timberlake Road.

The alleged victims reported that two men kicked in their door, entered their apartment, and were looking for someone else. They said one of the men was armed with a handgun. Murray was identified as one of the men who entered the home.

Investigators made contact with Murray on Thursday at his residence, he was interviewed.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.