Laura O’Donnell, 55, 1429 Stratford Road, Apt. 7, Kingsport, was charged with two counts of criminal simulation. Police said two $100 bills were used at Catalyst Health Solutions, 926 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 206, on Thursday to pay for medical services.

O’Donnell was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $20,000 bond. She will be arraigned on the charges in Washington County Sessions Court on Friday.