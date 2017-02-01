Johnson City man charged with vandalism of vehicles, rented apartment

Hakeem Davis, 32, 904 Huffine Road, turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center Monday on the five-count warrant. Police responded to Davis’ residence Jan. 25 in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they determined Davis had damaged two vehicles in the neighborhood, caused damage inside the residence he was renting by shattering windows, ripping out drywall and destroying a thermostat. The damage to the residence was estimated to exceed $1,000.

During their encounter with Davis, he was “sweating profusely and appeared to be in an extremely agitated state,” according to a police department press release. Police said Davis refused to obey their commands, charged at them in an aggressive manner and then ran. He was apprehended and taken to Johnson City Medical Center because of his “excited and irrational state,” police said.

After his release from the hospital, Davis turned himself in at the detention center.