Hampton man charged with credit card fraud

Gregory Lynn Carnett, 44, 148 Greenbriar Drive, Hampton, was charged Tuesday with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card over $500. The incident happened Jan. 22 after an employee at Jones OK Tire, 511 W. Market St., called to report a credit card fraud.

Police said Carnett had used the card of a woman he had previously worked for to have work completed on his personal vehicle. Carnett had access to the car when the victim allowed him to use it to purchase materials for a job he completed for her.

Carnett was arrested in Carter County and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was being held on $1,000 bond and awaiting arraignment Wednesday in Washington County Sessions Court.