Man charged with stealing generator from work site

Jessie Buchanan, 37, 153 Charlie Carson Road, was arrested after officers responded to a West Market Street address on Thursday after someone working on a building noticed a generator had suddenly shut off, police said.

When the person went outside to check on the generator, it was gone and the sound of a car driving off was heard, the release said.

On Friday, a witness who recognized the vehicle saw it again in the area of Main Street and Hilltop Road, got the tag number and provided it to officers. Buchanan was developed as a suspect, police said, and the generator was found at a residence on Fairview Avenue.

Buchanan, who was located near the generator, was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond. He has a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesdsay, Jan. 3, at 1:30 p.m.