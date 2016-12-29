Jonesborough man charged with auto theft, auto burglary, more

Paul Andrew Miller, 44, 4008 W. Walnut St., Jonesborough, was charged after a West Maple Street resident reported her auto stolen. An investigation revealed Miller to be the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest, police said.

Officers said they found Miller on Thursday in possession of a vehicle reported stolen from Chilhowie Avenue on Aug. 21.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on $38,000 total bond on charges in both cases. He is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.