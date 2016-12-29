UPDATE: TBI identifies body found Christmas Eve, asks for public's help solving murder

Keila Marie Taylor, 40, was found next to the Watauga River around 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said two men were searching for fishing spots in the area when they spotted Taylor’s partially clothed body lying next to the riverbank and contacted authorities.

Graybeal said Taylor did not have any identification on her when she was found.

Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the TBI, said the agency could not comment on how Taylor was identified or if there were any visible signs of struggle.

After a preliminary investigation, Graybeal said the death was certainly a homicide and someone had likely left her body there.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Taylor’s last known address was listed as 3312 Adaline St. in Kingsport, according to information provided by the TBI through an open records request.

Most recently, Taylor had been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in December 2014 for a violation of community corrections supervision charge.

Neither the sheriff’s department nor the TBI have said whether her death was related to her prior criminal history.

The TBI and Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information related to the homicide investigation call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-788-1414.

