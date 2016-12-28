Police: Man arrested after two dead dogs found at his residence

Deputy Samantha Maney reported she received information about the dead dogs and went to the residence of Ricky Wayne Oliver, 58, 798 Highway 91. When she arrived, she said she asked Oliver if he had any dogs. Maney said he told her he had two dogs, but they had recently died. When the deputy asked him where the dogs were, she said Oliver pointed to a doghouse in the front yard and another in the back yard.

Oliver reportedly told Maney he’d last seen the dogs alive about a week earlier. When she asked him what happened to the dogs, she said he told her “I reckoned they starved to death.”

When Maney received consent to search the dog houses, she said she found one dog, a beagle mix, dead in its doghouse. She said the dog was still chained and was in the early stages of decomposition. She then went to the other doghouse, where she said she found another dead dog lying in its dog house, also still chained.

Maney said both dogs appeared to be malnourished and had apparently starved to death. After his arrest, Oliver was transported to the Carter County Detention Center without incident.