Police: Vehicle theft suspect identified through social media

According to a release from the department, Zachary Hileman, 28, 135 Cloverdale Lane, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of property (motor vehicles) and adult contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Police said an investigation began after the report of a Chevy S10 and a utility trailer from Econo Lodge, 207 E. Mountcastle Drive on Aug. 1. Pictures of the suspect from surveillance video were distributed through social media, which led to numerous responses and the subsequent identification of Hileman and the 14-year-old juvenile allegedly involved.

Hileman was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m.