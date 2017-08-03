Ramirez, JC Cards too much for Rays

But this time around, Ramirez found a way to pitch around it.

Ramirez allowed just one run on five hits in five innings of work, and the Cardinals supported him with 13 hits – including four home runs – en route to an 8-3 win over the Princeton Rays at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Entering the game with a 1-5 record and a 7.34 ERA, Ramirez allowed the leadoff man to reach base in each of the five innings he pitched, but he managed to minimize the damage. The Rays went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position during Ramirez’s five innings, stranding eight baserunners along the way.

"Great effort," Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza said of Ramirez. "That's something that we're going to see a lot of in this league, some traffic on the bases, but he's got the talent to get out of trouble and he showed it today."

Ramirez (2-5) left with a 4-1 lead after striking out four batters and walking two. Luis Bandes swatted two home runs for the Cards (20-21) and finished with three RBIs. Wadye Ynfante also drove in three runs for Johnson City.

The Rays (15-26) had their chances to take the lead in the middle innings, but they finished the game 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded a total of 11 baserunners.

LEGGING IT OUT

The Cardinals finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third thanks to two Princeton miscues and a little hustle.

After Imeldo Diaz reached on a fielding error and advanced to second on a wild pitch, he moved to third base on a flyout by Irving Lopez. With two outs and Diaz still on third, Ynfante hit a slow roller to Princeton shortstop Zach Rutherford and beat out the throw to first to plate Diaz.

LONG GONE

Johnson City manufactured its first run. The second came on one mighty swing of the bat.

Leading off the bottom of the fourth inning, Bandes laid into a pitch by Princeton starter Joel Peguero and lined it over the left-field wall to push the Cards’ lead to 2-0. It was Bandes’ fourth homer of the season.

DOUBLING UP

After Princeton finally got on the board in the top of the fifth to pull within a run, Ynfante was back at it in the bottom of the frame.

Ynfante connected on a two-run double – his ninth of the season – to score Lopez and Chase Pinder to extend Johnson City’s lead to 4-1.

POWER SURGE

The Rays were able to inch back within a run in the top of the sixth, plating a pair of runs on a single by Zach Rutherford to make the score 4-3.

Johnson City struck back with a vengeance in the bottom of the seventh. Lopez hit the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall to put the Cards up 5-3. It was Lopez’s fourth home run of the season.

Bandes followed that up with a two-run homer – his second of the night – and Brady Whalen’s third homer of the year capped the four-run frame, putting Johnson City up 8-3.

UP NEXT

The Cards and the Rays will continue their three-game series on Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Alvaro Seijas will take the hill for Johnson City. The 5-foot-8 righty enters the game with a 3-1 record and a 5.88 ERA.