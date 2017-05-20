Lost in the line of duty

Washington County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Robert T. “Felix” Thomason, 55, Sept. 10, 1970, heart attack
Johnson City Police Department
Officer James Smith, Dec. 3, 2007, motorcycle crash
Assistant Chief Thomas S. Church , Jan. 8, 1928, shooting
Chief George F. Campbell, Sept. 16, 1914, shooting
Officer Walter McPeak, June 23, 1910, stabbing
Elizabethton Police
Lt. Roscoe Franklin Russell, 36, May 5, 1956, vehicle pursuit
Unicoi County
Deputy Douglas Allen Arrowood, March 23, 1974, vehicle crash
Sheriff Blake H. Head, 43, Sept. 18, 1942, shooting
Deputy Frank Moore, 35, Jan. 30, 1922, shooting
Johnson County
Deputy Allen Richard Lipford, 28, Dec. 11, 1991, shooting
Investigator John Ralph Cunningham, 53, Jan. 15, 1986, heart attack
Deputy Ronnal Ralph Stanley, 24, Aug. 31, 1983, shooting
Deputy Conrad Franklin Bunton, 31, April 9, 1936, shooting
Sullivan County
Deputy Stephen Dwight Riner, 45, Sept. 30, 2001, vehicle crash
Reserve Deputy Barry Shelton, 40, Sept. 30, 2001, vehicle crash
Deputy Steve N. Mullins, 41, Nov. 22, 1995, vehicular assault
Sgt. Roscoe Teague, 56, May 30, 1995, heart attack
Deputy Glayton Mitchell Parker, May 31, 1990, shooting
Sgt. Arthur Carroll Lane, 42, March 20, 1981, vehicular assault
Deputy Hubert Webb, 25, April 13, 1925, shooting
Special Deputy Lee Eldridge, Dec. 25, 1907, shooting
Sullivan County Constable
Constable Bruce Barker, 29, May 20, 1938, shooting
Kingsport Police
Officer Ira H. Burgess, 48, June 13, 1950, shooting
Officer John E. Mills, 30, Sept. 7, 1940, shooting
Officer George W. Frazier, May 30, 1938, heart attack
Officer John F. Smith, 35, April 13, 1925, shooting
Officer J.M. Carmack, 41, June 25, 1919, shooting
Bristol Tenn. Police
Officer Mark Edward Vance, 30, Nov. 27, 2004, shooting
Officer Jackie Lewis Phillips, Oct. 1, 1988, vehicle crash
Officer Clarence Luther Maines, 25, Oct. 25, 1926, shooting
Officer Samuel Houston Childress, 33, Aug. 6, 1903, shooting
K9 Boris, Feb. 13, 1996, shooting
Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Ricky Dale Coyle, 41, Sept. 25, 1995, shooting
Deputy Emerson Shelton, 51, Sept. 24, 1972, shooting
Deputy Marshall G. Rader, Jan. 14, 1967, vehicle crash
Deputy Thomas Melvin Ball, 52, June 28, 1942, assault
Deputy Thomas Hunter Rollins, 21, June 24, 1925, shooting
Sheriff William Henry Smith, 42, Oct. 9, 1908, accidental shooting
Greeneville Police
Sgt. John Lowery Freshour, Dec. 14, 1964, vehicle crash
Greene County Constable
Constable Beauford Rader, 48, Sept. 24, 1972, vehicle pursuit