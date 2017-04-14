Medical license suspended for nurse sought in rape case suspended, psychologist suspended for inappropriate relationship

Dr. Stephen L. Owens, who practiced out of an office on Sunset Drive, gave up his license in lieu of having it revoked without a hearing, according to documents obtained from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Board of Examiners in Psychology. The documents, filed in March, include a consent order stating Owens had a therapeutic relationship with the unnamed female client from 2004 until 2016.

But in 2006, that relationship turned into a “romantic relationship,” and continued until sometime in 2016. The order also states Owens billed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee for services he claimed to provide the woman which he did not provide.

A voluntary surrender is the same as a forced revocation and a formal disciplinary action reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank. Owens had been licensed since 1994.

Other practitioners disciplined in March included:

• Lorenzo B. Kamanda, an LPN who worked at a Gray nursing home whose license expired Feb. 28, now has had his license suspended. He has also been ordered to cease and desist from practicing as a nurse in Tennessee.

The action came after Kamanda, 36, became a suspect in the aggravated rape of a patient in October at the nursing home where he worked. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still looking for Kamanda, who apparently fled after the investigation began. By the time he was charged in March, Kamanda was no longer living at the Nathaniel Drive apartment where he’d previously lived.

Kamanda stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Anyone with information on Kamanda and his whereabouts should call the TBI at 800-824-3463. The TBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

• Chris Flynn, a pharmacy technician, Jonesborough, had his license placed on probation for three years. According to the summary of the board order, Flynn was found guilty of “dishonorable, immoral, unethical or unprofessional conduct; engaging in conduct prohibited or made unlawful by any of the provisions of parts 2-5 of this chapter or any other laws of the state or of the United States relating to drugs or to the practice of pharmacy; failed to adhere to rules and/or statute; it is unlawful for any person…to possess, sell, barter, or give any (legend) drug except upon prescription; it is unlawful for any person … to obtain or attempt to obtain a legend drug … by subterfuge; it is unlawful to have possession of a drug without first having a valid prescription from a licensed prescriber.”

• Catherine A. Wallis, LPN, of Kingsport, who worked at Cornerstone Assisted Living — formerly Appalachian Christian Village — and was accused of taking Phenergan gel syringes from the facility. Wallis worked at the facility between May 2014 and September 2015. Initially Wallis’ license was suspended, but after an evaluation by the Tennessee Professional Assistance Program, the suspension was stayed and her license was placed on probation.

To search a provider’s license status, visit https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/default.aspx and fill out the form. The search is free and immediate.