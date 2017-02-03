Science Hill wrestlers advance to dual semifinals

Science Hill racked up points with four pins by Arthur James at 160, Weston Brown at 195, Tyler Seeley at 106 and Luke Story at 138. Greyson Pridemore won a 9-4 decision at 145.

The Hilltoppers defeated Arlington 35-28 earlier in the round of 16.

Joseph Morrell at 170 pounds and Brown at 182 each scored pinfalls for the Hilltoppers.

Garrett Stiltner at 126 and Story at 145 had major decision victories, while James at 152, William Diehl at 160 and Nathan Wysong at 120 all won decisions.

Zach Scaggs at 106 won by forfeit.

Science Hill will wrestle Cleveland in Saturday’s semifinals.

Tennessee High also advanced to the state semifinals with wins over Mt. Juliet and Independence.