ETSU Response website activated to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey

This Category 4 storm made landfall with 130 mph sustained winds on the coast of Texas, near Rockport, on Friday, Aug. 25. It has spawned historic rainfalls in the region and is causing catastrophic flooding, impacting millions of people.

The website, www.etsu.edu/response, provides a listing of organizations accepting donations to help storm victims, including the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Houston Flood Relief Fund, National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Feeding America and the American Red Cross. The website also provides links to support services for ETSU students and employees who may have been affected by this disaster.

The ETSU Response website has been used several times in the past to give individuals a way to provide assistance for victims of disasters both near and far. In 2016 alone, it was activated six times to help following the Sevier County wildfires, Hurricane Matthew, flooding in Louisiana, the shooting attack at an Orlando nightclub and earthquakes in Ecuador and Japan. Previously, it was used to assist victims of the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, the tornadoes in Greene County and tsunami in Japan in 2011, and the Millercrest Apartments fire in Johnson City and earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

For more information, call the ETSU Office of Student Affairs at 423-439-4210.