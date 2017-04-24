Crane collapse creates potential for river debris, surge on North Fork of Holston

V-DOT area construction Engineer James Parsons told the Times-News that the temporary work bridge on the west side of the highway bridge collapsed Monday morning.

As a result, a crane that was on the south bank slid into the river. Throughout the day debris built up behind the collapse, and the water level behind the obstruction had risen several feet above normal.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Gary Murrell said there was a concern that the debris dam created by the collapse could give way, and create a surge down river into the Yuma, Carters Valley, Clicktown and Big Elm Road communities.

