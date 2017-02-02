logo

Pop Chronicle, February 2 - VIDEO

Jared Bentley • Feb 2, 2017 at 3:03 PM
There are always going to be popular movies that critics hate, and unpopular films that critics adore. Critics are not always right when it comes to box office predictions.

Most of the time, however, critics are right about movie quality. It isn’t often that a film is ripped apart by critics and then, over time, adored by fans and accepted by peers. There are exceptions - Blade Runner was panned by critics worldwide upon its release, but is now accepted as one of the finest films in the genre of sci-fi. The same can be said for John Carpenter’s The Thing, and to a lesser extent, Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element.

 

 

There are five films on my Pop Chronicle list today, however, that are still not accepted by critics, that I think deserve a shot.

These are five sci-fi movies that I loved. And all five are still very much in the critical doghouse. Hope you enjoy it.

