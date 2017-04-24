Science Hill athletes sharpening their skills for run at state

Getting to the Spring Fling track meet, which is set for May 25-26 in Murfreesboro, means having a good day at the sectional earlier in the month. In order to do that, athletes have been trying to increase their performances throughout the season.

Here’s a look at some of Science Hill’s best bets for postseason success in 2017:

Distance Boys

Senior Alex Crigger

An eighth-place finish in 2016 whetted Crigger’s appetite for a bigger endgame this year. The University of Tennessee signee has one of the top times in the state this year in the 800 meter event.

Crigger is also eyeing a state berth in the boys 4 x 400 meter relay. Although the steeplechase event is not offered at the state meet, Crigger’s 2000 meter time is ranked No. 5 in the nation. He will compete in the steeplechase event in the New Balance Nationals in June.

Distance Girls

Senior Halle Hausman

The 2015 state runner-up in the mile was also a part of the 4 x 800 meter relay team that placed sixth at the 2016 state championships.

400 meter dash

Katy Neubert

She has authored two personal records in this event. “She continues to do well with a strong outside shot of qualifying for the state,” said Science Hill head coach Anthony Jones.

100 meter hurdles

Georgia Caudle

She looks for a return trip to the state in this event. Jones said a medalist finish is within her reach.

800 meter run

Paige Carlsen

Just a freshman, Jones said Carlsen is making strides toward a state berth.

4 x 400 meter relay

Hausman, Kerina Macariola, Katy Neubert

and (Maggie Forrester or Jordyn Yeary)

This group returns with a chance of bettering last year’s ninth place state finish.

Pole Vault

Phillip Scharfstein, Will Peterson

Meredith Fulbright, Julia Parr

Jones said all of these competitors have the talent to reach make a state-tournament-worthy leap in the sectional.

100 meter dash

Trey Garland

This is one of two events where Garland may have state-level vision. He is also on the 4 x 100 meter relay team, joining Tate Overbay, Caleb Duncan and T.J. Patton with the current top time among sectional competitors.

4 x 200 meter relay

Overbay, Garland, Duncan, Nate Jackson

Jones said this group has a chance to better their 14th place finish from last year. Akshay Bakshi and Will Mooney are also in the mix.

4 x 400 meter relay

Overbay, Crigger, Garland

and (Duncan, Bakshi, Mooney)

Jones said this group has state potential.

100 meter hurdles

T. J. Patton

T.J. Patton is among the top hurdlers among sectional competitors. He is also strong in the 300 meter hurdles and the high jump event.

— — —

Science Hill is scheduled to compete in the Big 7/IMAC Invitational on Thursday. The Hilltoppers will go to Greeneville on Saturday for the Bill Brimer Invite.