Bucs win three events at home meet

The Bucs won three events and had top finishes in several others at the Buccaneer Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The performance had ETSU coach George Watts excited about the prospects of the Bucs hosting the Southern Conference Indoor Championships in a few weeks.

“It seems like every time we host a meet we really perform well,” Watts said. “It’s a great opportunity to run in front of the home crowd, on a track they are familiar with. We had a lot of great performances. We had some people win, numerous people make final and be competitive throughout the meet.”

The wins started on Friday night when the men’s distance medley relay team ran a 10:21.04 and beat the second-place team from Queens (N.C.) by over nine seconds.

“We expected to be up front, but I was surprised we won by as much as we did,” he said. “It was a good effort from four really good legs and that’s what you have to have on a relay.”

Haydn Borghetti-Metz, Ashton Wilson, Harper Sigler and Adam Bradtmueller made up that relay team.

Bradtmueller won the men’s 1-mile on Saturday in a race to the wire. He ran a 4:16.55 to beat Daniel Williamson, running unattached, by a mere 18-hundredths of a second. Matthew Warriner of ETSU was sixth at 4:23.91 after winning his section.

“Adam won a really exciting race in the mile,” Watts said. “He led most of the race and then the second place guy took over for a while. He fought back on that last lap. I’m excited about his future.”

Kyra Atkins was the other individual champion, running an 8.46 to win the women’s 60-meter hurdles.

“Kyra’s a sophomore, but it seems like she’s been around a while,” Watts said. “She has a chance to qualify for the NCAAs this year. She can do other things for us like the short sprints and the long jump, so she brings a lot to the table for us.”

The Bucs also had a handful of runner-up finishes including Brett Squibbs, who cleared 16-feet and 10 3/4 inches in the men’s pole vault.

Sigler (1:54.26) was second in the men’s 800, a race which his ETSU teammates Thomas Miller placed fifth and Wilson was sixth.

Michael Williams took second in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.16 seconds, just .01 of a second behind Chris Gaddist of South Carolina State. Sprinter Matt Moore (6.79) finished third in the men’s 60.

It was a good day for a pair of former high school rivals, who are now ETSU freshman teammates.

Malick Gemechu, a former Science Hill standout, ran 15:11 to finish second in the men’s 5,000.

Josh Routh ran unattached and placed fifth in the men’s 3,000 meters. The former Daniel Boone star finished in 8:45.75 to win his individual section.

On the women’s side, the DMR team of Kaitlyn Lay, Aubree Collins, Emily Lord and Victoria Hutchens placed second behind Queens.

Hutchens also finished second in the women’s 3,000. Her time of 10:17.99 was a new personal record by over six seconds.

Kiana Davis finished third in the women’s 200, barely ahead of Atkins.

Also of local interest, Macy Carrier, a former Sullivan East standout who hasn’t raced the last two seasons, came back and finished fifth in the women’s 1-mile.

Carson-Newman’s Christian Stumpf, who attended Daniel Boone High School, soared to third in the men’s high jump after clearing 6-foot-7.