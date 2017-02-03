Johnson City drag queen to make appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

“I am big, ready to jig and ready to win this gig,” O’Hara said in a promo clip for the show.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a competitive reality show hosted by legendary drag queen and television personality RuPaul. Competitors are drawn from across the U.S. and participate in a number of challenges that eventually winnows down the total number of contestants to a single winner. In recent seasons, winners have received $100,000 in prize money.

Including O’Hara, a total of 13 contestants are participating in this season’s show.

“Y’all got to check out all my beautiful sisters,” O’Hara said in an exuberant video she posted on Facebook. “The girls are all ... beautiful people. I couldn’t have worked with a more amazing cast. I’m so blessed.”

In the clip prepared by the show, O’Hara talked about her persona.

“Eureka is really known in her profession as someone who is high-energy, very smiley, very positive,” O’Hara said. “But also is a dancing queen.”

In the promo clip, O’Hara said she likes to break the mold ascribed to the plus-sized community.

“I like to wear things that we’re not supposed to wear, I like to have the shape that we’re not supposed to have and I like to dance hard and do things that they don’t expect a big girl to do,” O’Hara said. “She’s just big and loud and crazy but fun. She’s going to entertain you on and off the stage, regardless. It’s who she is.”

Other plus-sized drag queens have participated on the show, but in the clip, O’Hara said she hopes that she’ll be the one to win it. The new season will air on Logo TV in March.