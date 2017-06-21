Crash in Tennessee causes chemical leak

Media outlets report officials say the semitrailer carrying more than 3,100 gallons of sulfuric acid and about 100 gallons of fuel rolled over Tuesday evening while turning into the White House Utility District Facility. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured. Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Hendersonville mayor Jamie Clary tells WKRN-TV that the evacuation was expanded around 10 p.m., and that about 100 people were affected.

There are no residential homes in the affected area.

Clary says the leak has been contained and emergency crews are working to clear the hazardous material.

Further details weren’t immediately released.