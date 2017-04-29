State bills would crack down on elder abuse

With their Elder and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act and Elderly and Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation Act, state Sens. Rusty Crowe and Mark Norris intend to cover more types of elder and vulnerable adult abuse — and close legal loopholes that let some crimes slip through the cracks.

The measures grew out of a task force formed in 2014 that drew together state agencies to dig into how the state prevents crimes against elderly and vulnerable adults and prosecutes those who commit them.

Jim Shulman, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, was appointed to chair the task force and said it was time to take a deep look at the existing laws in the state.

“We spent the next year and a half looking at processes, everything from how departments worked together in terms of elder abuse to financial exploitation, what was on the books in terms of laws, how that process worked and what we needed to do,” Shulman said.

One of the challenges of tackling elder abuse laws is how under-reported the crimes are. Studies estimate it is one of the most under-reported domestic crimes.

Karen Boyd, an attorney who works with the Sullivan County Family Justice Center Project, said that’s because elder abuse is often committed by someone close to the victim — often a child or grandchild. Shulman adds that in the case of a caretaker, the situation is complicated by the adult not wanting to lose that care.

“An elder person is so ashamed of being manipulated because they don't feel like true victims and that makes it less likely that they will report,” Boyd said. “That makes it so sad.”

Boyd said another way to combat abuse is for social circles, especially churches, to be on the lookout for abusive behavior such as social withdrawal.

The task force met 11 times to comb through different facets of legislation to come up with a final report with eight recommendations, which was published and sent to Gov. Bill Haslam in January 2016. The report produced groups to examine specific areas of adult abuse, including a group that worked with state banks and credit unions to understand financial exploitation and scams that target senior adults.

Shulman said banks told all kinds of stories of how vulnerable adults get scammed, from threatening to arrest people if they don’t pay a fine, posing as IRS representatives and even scams that trick lonely adults into sending cash to someone posing as a lover.

“You've got people who are being scammed out of the money they worked all their lives to save toward retirement,” Shulman said. “They may end up on really hard times because they've been taken advantage of.”

Scammers are often careful to tell their victims that banks will tell them it’s a scam, Shulman added, so many victims end up sending money despite warnings from their banks.

That’s where the Elderly and Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation Act steps in.

The act would grant banks and credit unions the authority to delay or halt withdrawals from an elderly customer’s account if it looks suspicious, Crowe said, and develop a list of contacts the bank can contact if there is suspicion there might be a scam at play.

“I really appreciate the cooperation of our banks in working with us in passing this legislation,” Crowe said in a statement. “By passing this bill, we are essentially speaking for many of those who literally have no voice.”

The second act, Elder and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act, closes several loopholes in existing law and creates a registry to track those convicted of abuse and bar solicitation. It also increases the penalty for rape and murder of elderly and vulnerable adults and increases fines for exploiting them.

The Elder and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act will go to the Senate floor if it passes the Senate Finance Committee, and is still moving through the Criminal Justice Committee in the House of Representatives. The Elderly and Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation Act has passed both the House and Senate and is waiting to be signed by the lieutenant governor and will then head to Haslam’s desk for signature.

“By beefing up the penalties on abusing elderly and vulnerable adults, I think we're sending a message that it's not acceptable and we don't tolerate that in our society,” Shulman said.

Among the agencies involved in the task force were the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, the Health Department, Adult Protective Services and several others.

