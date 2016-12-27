UPDATE: Plane, with 3 aboard, missing in Smokies

The park received a report about 7:35 p.m. Monday that the plane may have gone down in the central area of the park.

The Civil Air Patrol conducted an aerial reconnaissance flight late Monday to try to locate the plane using the emergency locator transmitter but was unable to find any transmissions from the aircraft, according to a news release Tuesday from the national park.

Overnight the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center was able to use information from the McGhee Tyson Airport tower radar and the plane's emergency locator transmitter to determine a specific area where the plane is most likely located.

Authorities are searching for a single-engine airplane that may be missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The plane was reported missing south of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville.

Rangers are working with the Civil Airport Patrol to locate the missing airplane.

