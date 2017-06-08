Lady Cyclones' Brickey chosen Miss Softball; UH's Dailey also honored by TSCA

“This is a huge honor for Lauren and also for our program,” said Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin. “She has worked hard year around and has earned it. I’m very proud of her.”

Brickey, who helped Elizabethton reach the Class AA state tournament for the first time in school history, helped her team rack up 37 victories.

The junior posted a record of 18-3 in the circle with an ERA of 2.10 to go along with 143 strikeouts. At the plate, Brickey batted .473 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs while also ripping 18 doubles. She was recently chosen as the Johnson City Press Sweet 16 player of the year.

The Lady Cyclones were eliminated from the state tournament in a 6-5 loss to eventual state champion Christian Academy of Knoxville.

Joining Brickey on the East portion of the All-State team was University High standout Kensington Dailey. Also a junior, Dailey batted .504 on the season, striking out only three times in 117 at-bats.

Moreover, Dailey recorded a .577 on-base percentage and totaled 51 runs scored.

Seniors chosen to the all-state teams will participate in All-Star games to be played June 13 at 1 p.m. at Trevecca Nazarene University. The Middle will play the East at 1 p.m., West vs. East at 3 p.m., and West vs. Middle at 5 p.m. The top players from those teams will be selected for the Tennessee-Kentucky All-Star game, which will be held June 28 at Belmont University.