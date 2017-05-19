Lady Cyclones softball punches ticket to Murfreesboro

After a season of smashing the softball all over the field, Elizabethton punched its first-ever trip to the state softball tournament partly on the wings of Maci West’s sweetly placed fly ball.

And then Lauren Brickey locked it down like Homeland Security.

Brickey allowed just three baserunners in a brilliant two-hit shutout as the Lady Cyclones battled their way to a 2-0 win over Union County in Class AA sectional contest Friday.

Improving to 36-6, Elizabethton will play again Tuesday in the state tournament at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex.

In was a season-ending loss for Union, which ended the Lady Cyclones’ season at this same point last year.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Cyclones loaded the bases with nobody out — thanks in part to a sweet bunt base hit from Abbi McKinney. Also, Macie Herrmann’s bunt was well placed, turning into an everybody-safe fielder’s choice. With one out, West came to the plate.

“I talked to Maci about just putting the bat on it,” said Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin. “She got down in the count, 1-2, and battled back to a pretty good count where she could hit, and she put the bat on the ball. When you do that, good things happen. You just can’t strike out, and we don’t very often. That’s one of the good traits of this team.”

West then hit a soft fly ball that dropped safely between the right fielder and second baseman. That scored one run — instead of being the second out, which meant Jessica Cunningham’s ensuing fly out to left field turned into a sacrifice fly instead of being out number three.

And those were the only two runs that would score in the game — thanks in a big way to Brickey. She finished with seven strikeouts and never faced big trouble.

“I just depended on my team the whole time,” said Brickey. “I knew they had my back.”

Even when Union got a two-out single in the seventh to bring the potential tying run to the plate, Brickey said she wasn’t nervous.

“Honestly I just had so much confidence in myself and my teammates, I just said, ‘We’ll get it, it’s fine,’ ” said Brickey.

Hardin said Brickey's performance was “phenomenal.”

“At the first of the game she was worried because she couldn’t get her pitches to work,” said Hardin. “She got together with Coach (Kadey) Robinson and talked a little bit. Everything started jelling, and she was hitting her spots exceptionally well.

“When she got ahead she was dangerous because she wasn’t giving them anything to hit after that. And the defense behind her made every play.”

Brickey said the Lady Cyclones earned the trip to The Boro with teamwork.

“We had this slump (earlier in the year) where we weren’t hitting and we weren’t together,” said Brickey. “We said guys we’ve got to get together if we want to get farther than last year, and that’s what we’ve done.”

West finished with two hits to lead Elizabethton at the plate.

Brickey said the Lady Cyclones are serious about the trip to Murfreesboro.

“We’re going to play ball,” she said.