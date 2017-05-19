10-run inning sinks ETSU in NCAA softball tournament debut

Playing in their first ever NCAA tournament game, the Bucs fell to tournament host and No. 7 national seed Auburn, 11-0, in five innings in front of 1,940 fans on Friday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama.

After holding the Tigers to one run in the first three innings, the Bucs were unable to keep them at bay as they scored 10 runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth to take control of the game.

“A 10-run inning kind of does you in every time,” ETSU coach Brad Irwin said. “We were playing well right there, kind of where we wanted to be, and then struggled. We couldn’t throw strikes when we needed to. Obviously a team like Auburn is going to make adjustments offensively, and they did.”

ETSU managed just one hit, by Southern Conference player of the year Danielle Knoetze.

Madison Ogle (12-13) got the start for ETSU, and after allowing two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, the junior right-hander suffered the loss. Senior Lindsey Fadnek allowed six runs on three hits with three walks and did not record an out.

“I figured a third time through, which Auburn was approaching, they would make pretty good adjustments on Maddie,” Irwin said. “Maddie threw really, really well. And we’ve kind of gone all year with her and Lindsey. I just wanted to show them something different and it backfired big time.”

Rebecca Wahrmund and Sharlene Godoy combined to get the final two outs of the fourth inning. Wahrmund issued three runs on two hits and two walks in a third of an inning, while Godoy retired the only Auburn hitter she faced.

Freshman Nikki Grupp extended her on-base streak to nine straight games as she was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Grupp tied the program record for number of times being hit by a pitch in a season as it marked the ninth time the freshman was hit.

Makayla Martin (19-15) tossed a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts to earn the win, while the Tigers registered their 20th shutout.

ETSU had its four-game win streak snapped and fell to 29-25, while the Tigers improved to 47-10.

Catcher Carlee Wallace drove in three runs for Auburn, which fell one game shy of winning last year’s Women’s College World Series.

The Bucs look to bounce back Saturday when they face Notre Dame in an elimination game starting at 2:30 p.m. The winner of ETSU-Notre Dame faces the loser of Auburn-Cal Saturday at 5 p.m. The loser is eliminated.

Notre Dame fell 6-2 to California on Friday.