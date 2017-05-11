Lady Cyclones hold off Unicoi for district softball title

The Elizabethton sophomore likes to produce them in grand fashion.

Dillard rocked the socks off a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning. The no-doubter broke a tie and provided the momentum for a 10-7 win over Unicoi County in the championship game of the District 1-AA softball tournament at Lady Devils Diamond on Thursday.

Elizabethton improved to 33-6 and earned home-field advantage for Monday's regional semifinal against Greeneville. Unicoi County (32-12) will travel to take on Grainger.

In Thursday's first game, Unicoi County scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 4-3 victory and force an extra game.

Dillard's grand slam on Tuesday against the Lady Blue Devils helped the Lady Cyclones reach the championship round. She stepped up with the bases loaded this time, and hammered a screaming liner over the center field fence. The shot broke a 6-6 tie.

"I was just hoping I could help my team out any way possible," said Dillard. "It felt really great."

Dillard had two doubles to go along with the grand slam, and finished the game with five runs batted in. She was chosen as the district tournament most valuable player.

Elizabethton head coach Ken Hardin said Dillard is a hard worker.

"The kid deserves it," said Hardin. "We worked all year getting her to go opposite field, and she hit one (grand slam) to both sides. She's a coach's dream."

Hardin said he expected a tough battle from Unicoi.

"Unicoi is always tough but we put these girls through the mill," said Hardin. "We've played everywhere and played everybody, and I think that showed here."

In the sixth inning, Elizabethton let an easy pop fly drop in the middle of the infield for a baserunner. On the next pitch, the Lady Cyclones turned a Division I-level slick double play -- Macie Herrmann to Lauren Brickey to Allison Riddle.

Unicoi jumped ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but the Lady Cyclones answered with a four spot in the second inning. It was 5-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning when the Lady Blue Devils exploded for four runs to take the lead.

For the Cyclones, Haley Fair had two hits and an RBI while Autumn Hensley homered.

Neelee Griffith hit a two-run homer for Unicoi County.

"We didn't finish well," said Blue Devils' head coach Grady Lingerfelt. "And Elizabethton is a very good team. There's not a weak spot in their lineup."

Unicoi County 4, Elizabethton 3

Trailing by a run entering its last at-bat, Unicoi County scored a run with some daring base running by Greta Raby, who dashed in from third base after the throw in from the outfield bounced a few feet away.

After Raby scored to tie the game, Savannah Lefever placed a bunt perfectly between the pitcher and the second baseman to score pinch-runner Chloe Powers from third base.

Halie Padgett made it stand up, closing the door in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Elizabethton temporarily scored a fourth run in the game, but the go-ahead sacrifice fly was turned into a double play. Neither umpire made a call on the play, and continued to have no opinion when Unicoi's players appealed. Then Lingerfelt came out of the dugout to question the call. The umpires huddled, and eventually called the runner out.

Hardin was livid. But Brickey helped him calm down by blasting a two-run homer over the right field fence to make it 3-1.

But Unicoi County wouldn't back down. Halie Hawkins blasted a home run in the top of the sixth to close the gap to 3-2. Hawkins was also the author of Unicoi's first run with a line-drive RBI single in the third inning.