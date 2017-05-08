Wins set up Boone-Crockett matchup

Monday’s action started when Daniel Boone opened their postseason trek with a 11-2 win over Sullivan Central. That was followed up by David Crockett edging host Dobyns-Bennett 1-0.

“We got one run across and our defense along with Kara (Weems) was strong enough to keep that one run enough — so that is all you can ask for,” David Crockett head coach Carla Weems said.

With those results, Tuesday’s slate begins with the winners’ bracket final between Daniel Boone and David Crockett at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that meeting moves directly into Thursday’s scheduled championship game. The next game pits Sullivan Central against Dobyns-Bennett in an elimination contest, with a 7:30 scheduled start.

The nightcap on Monday featured two outstanding pitching performances, but one was better than the other.

Kara Weems posted the shutout, allowing just two hits inside the circle for the Lady Pioneers. She struck out five Lady Indians and retired the last 16 Dobyns-Bennett batters.

“I was super nervous because I wanted to win,” Weems said. “My change-up was working good and that helped a lot.”

David Crockett was able to break through in the fifth to break the scoreless tie with some help. Maggie Anderson reached with a one-out infield single, then a sacrifice bunt from Madison Pleasant moved her up 60 feet before an error on a ball hit by Sydney Fox got her to third. A wild pitch from Morgan Riffle allowed Anderson to get the game’s lone run.

Riffle did her part for the Lady Indians. She gave up four hits, but one of those hits eventually turned into an unearned run.

Earlier, Daniel Boone made Sullivan Central play defense in the second inning and that worked to the Lady Trailblazers’ advantage. The regular-season champions scored five runs with just one hit and four errors by the Lady Cougars.

Jaycee Jenkins provided a two-run single down the right-field line for the only hit in the frame. Ashley Starnes had a sacrifice fly in which Megan Ackerman scored and Jenkins followed as the throw sailed high and away from the Sullivan Central defense.

Sullivan Central was able to get the quick 1-0 lead in their half of the first inning.

“Getting behind 1-0 and not playing in a week was really good for us. It forced us to respond,” Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “I thought our girls had quality at-bats. They’re (Sullivan Central) going to hit the ball, so we know we have to catch it.”

Jenkins struck again in the third with a single off first base for a RBI. Before that in the third Russell had a two-run double that reached the right-field warning track.

Kristen Hall accounted for a game-best three hits for the winning side. She had an RBI and what was credited as a stolen base of home in the fourth.

Savannah Russell went the distance for Daniel Boone. Russell gave up 10 hits to the Lady Cougars and struck out five. She did her part at the plate as well with a 2-for-2 effort. Included in that was a two-run double in the third inning.