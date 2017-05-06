Lady 'Toppers can't hang on; Crockett rips through THS

Then the rain started to fall and runs go onto the scoreboard. A nine-run first inning was not enough at the time for No. 4 seed Sullivan Central as the Lady Cougars had to score six in the bottom of the seventh on a wet and sloppy field to emerge with a 16-15 victory over Science Hill, the No. 5 seed.

The third game of the day with host Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer was moved to Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. start. With the results, Monday’s schedule has Sullivan Central playing Daniel Boone and David Crockett takes on the winner between Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer.

With their backs against the wall in an elimination situation, the Lady Hilltoppers responded and scored nine times to take a 15-10 lead to the bottom of the seventh.

Mackenzie Powell cleared the bases with a double. She then closed out the scoring as she raced in on a wild pitch. Next up was Makenzie Smith, who singled and left first base early for the inning’s final out. Science Hill scored the nine runs on just two hits.

The Lady Hilltoppers took advantage of five walks and three hit batters in that inning alone.

“I asked myself that question, was five enough? Well, we couldn’t get that one out and five wasn’t enough,” Science Hill coach Jerry Higgins commented.

The Lady Cougars saw the five-run deficit and answered. Eventually it was Kelsey Willis who scored the game’s final run on a wild pitch. She reached with a two-run single to keep the game going on a grounder that crossed over second base.

For the game, Sullivan Central pounded out 21 hits while Science Hill had just five. Kelsey White was 4-for-5 while three-hit games came from Jadyn Gibson, Courtney Willis, Allyson Steadman and Alexa Chandler.

Sullivan Central jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the bottom of the first, but Science Hill clawed back with a five-run third inning. That frame saw the Lady Hilltoppers benefit from three Lady Cougar errors.

“Most people get down 9-0 in the first inning (and) just fold the tents,” Higgins said. “We didn’t fold the tents. We didn’t miss a bat in the first inning. When you give up nine in the first inning, most of the time the game is over, but the game wasn’t over. We played right there to the last pitch.”

The day started with David Crockett getting past Tennessee High. Kara Weems did it from the circle and at the plate. She was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Pitching, she threw the six-inning complete game shutout and scattered three hits with four strikeouts.

Sydney Fox provided pop at the top of the line up. She belted out a pair of home runs to center field in the windy conditions.

Kat Pfiefer also hit one over the fence in right field. Reagan Miller was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored as well.

“Win or go home and I like the win better than I do the go home,” David Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “Our girls are absolutely hitting the ball right now and I just hope it continues in the tournament. I’ve been really impressed.”