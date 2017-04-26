Lady Buccaneers earn important league win

The Lady Buccaneers took a positive step toward the postseason with a tough 4-3 softball win over league champion Unaka on Wednesday in Elizabethton.

UH’s Miranda Honeycutt hit a three-run blast in the first inning, and teammate Ari Ramsaran hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to break the 3-3 tie.

“I told our team how big this game was, and how we had to want it more and play everything clean,” said Honeycutt. “And everybody followed through with that. I’m really proud of the team.”

UH finished 7-3 in the Watauga Valley Conference, and won its sixth straight game overall to improve to 11-17.

It was the first league loss for Unaka, which fell to 18-12 overall.

UH head coach Keith Jeffers said the win was important.

“It was a huge win,” said Jeffers. “We definitely needed it to get ready for the districts. The girls played to their ability in the field, and we had some big hits. I’m really proud of how they played tonight.”

Also coming up big for UH was pitcher Jenna Davis. She went the distance, striking out five batters.

Kensington Dailey added two doubles in the game, both of them hitting off the fence. Dailey’s first double helped set the stage for Honeycutt’s three-run homer.