Boone adds another win to streak, whips TH, 13-0

Megan Ackerman got the win, hurling a complete-game two-hitter.

Nicolette Ferguson hit a pair of solo home runs. Rachel Vittetoe had a grand slam, and finished with five runs batted in. Jaycie Jenkins, Ackerman and Ashley Starnes each had two hits.

Boone improved to 9-0 in the Big Seven Conference and 25-3 overall. The Lady Trailblazers will play at Volunteer today at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Unicoi County’s game at Happy Valley was postponed Monday. The teams will try again Tuesday at Happy Valley, beginning at 5:30. ...

Happy Valley’s home game against Elizabethton has been moved to Wednesday. Start time is 7 p.m. ...

University High and Unaka, scheduled to begin their two-game series Monday, will play Tuesday at Wednesday. Location for the games are to be announced.

TENNIS

Science Hill vs. Dobyns-Bennett

Both the Hilltopper boys and girls won 6-3 over the Indians.

Isaac Johnson, Thomas Richardson, Jacob Johnson and Grady Owen all won in straight sets in singles.

Logan Moseley pulled out a tight win. At No. 5, he took the first set against John Lewis Corker 6-1, before falling 6-3 in the second. Moseley came back to win the deciding third set 10-7.

Luke Morris had D-B’s only singles win in three sets at No. 4.

Isaac Johnson and Richardson teamed for an 8-6 doubles win. The Indians won the other two doubles matches.

Science Hill’s boys improved to 7-2 and 4-2 in the conference.