Lefever rockets Unicoi County past Lady Cyclones

But Savannah Lefever’s blast sure looked every bit like a rocket as it raced over the left field fence Thursday. The two-run fourth-inning homer changed not only the game, but also the Three Rivers Conference softball standings.

Unicoi County earned a 4-1 win over Elizabethton to avenge an early season loss and gain control of the league’s title race. The Lady Blue Devils improved to 5-1 in league play — taking over first place — and 21-9 overall. Elizabethton fell to 5-2, 14-3.

Lefever came up with Unicoi trailing 1-0, and smoked a low liner. She said the pitch was definitely to her liking.

THE BLAST

“It was low right down the middle, and that’s one of the main pitches I like to hit,” said Lefever. “I knew it was gone as soon as I hit it.

“We really focused in on this game. It was the No. 1 game we needed to win to get ahead in the conference.”

Unicoi head coach Grady Lingerfelt said Lefever’s hit was a turning point in the game.

“It got us settled down a little bit,” said Lingerfelt. “It helped us get on a roll.”

Unicoi held the lead thanks to the very solid pitching of Halie Padgett, who went the distance on a seven-hitter. She didn’t walk anyone and struck out six.

In the top of the seventh inning, Unicoi added two insurance runs thanks to an Elizabethton throwing error.

Lefever had two hits as did Halie Hawkins, Rylie Stiltner and Padgett.

“Our hitting has been down, but this game definitely brought us up,” said Lingerfelt. “We’ve not played well, and lost to a lot of teams we could have beaten. We’ve just got to get better by tournament time.”

Macie Herrmann and Autum Hensley each had two hits for the Lady Cyclones.