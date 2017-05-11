Second-year Unicoi County tops South in OT for title

With an extra 20 minutes, Unicoi County, a second-year program, claimed the district championship with a 2-0 overtime victory at South.

“It’s a beautiful thing that’s been two years in the making,” Unicoi County coach Justin Ciralsky said, clutching the championship plaque. “Last year we came up a little short and this year the boys have been super driven and super focused. They’ve been working hard.”

The Blue Devils improved to 12-5-1 and will play host to Cumberland Gap In Tuesday’s Region 1-A/AA semifinals. South fell to 15-3 — two of the losses were to Unicoi — and will travel to Greeneville for the regional.

Greeneville beat Cumberland Gap, 8-3, for the District 2-A/AA championship.

Just over seven minutes into the first overtime period, freshman Armando Saldana took a deflection deep in the South half and flipped the ball over Rebels goalkeeper Mason Stokes from a bad angle near the left post. After a South defender seemingly cleared the ball off the line with his head, the referee ruled the ball had crossed for the game’s first goal.

“That goal, it’s a 50 percent chance that the guy makes the call,” South coach Keith Parker said. “That’s two times in a row we got scored on by Unicoi on that same type of deal. It’s frustrating. And when I watch the video later we’ll see if it was really a goal or not.”

Samuel Murillo scored the Devils’ second goal, on a penalty kick with less than a minute left after a bad bounce off a patchy field caused a hand ball.

The Rebels had beaten University High, 3-2, in double-overtime to make the final. Unicoi County had beaten Elizabethton, 2-1, also in overtime.

The Blue Devils used a patient, short-passing attack and had a lot of possession in the midfield, looking for through balls behind the South defense. But the Rebels stayed organized and strong, never letting Unicoi County near the goal with the ball.

Even the overtime goal didn’t appear to be a dangerous chance until it flew over the keeper’s head.

“It’s our fault we lost,” Parker said. “We had seven, eight chances to win in the first half. They’re a real good team. I thought we played hard. I thought we played better than we did the previous two times, so I’m not disappointed with the way we played.”

After the final whistle, the Unicoi County players celebrated. It was a far cry from the first game last season when after losing to Tennessee High they posed for pictures because they were just excited to have uniforms.

“We have a motto on our team, ‘stand as one,’ ” Ciralsky said “We are one team and we are one soccer community. We don’t play just for us or just for the school, but all of Unicoi County.”