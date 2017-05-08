One-sided wins for UH, Elizabethton soccer

Brayden White scored three goals for the Bucs, who will play at Sullivan South on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Malachi Heath and Walker Page each added two goals, while Mathew Cullen and Sam Rojas each had one.

Cullen added two assists, while Heath, Paul Gatz, Bracken Burns and Harrison Tolley each had one. Luke Wexler had five saves for UH.

Elizabethton 9, HV 0

The Cyclones scored three goals in the first six minutes and never looked back Monday at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Elizabethton will travel to face Unicoi County on Tuesday at 6 o’clock in the District 1-A/AA semifinals.

Drew Reagan found the net three times while Evan Fulmet scored twice. Also scoring for the Cyclones were Jaxton Holly, Luke Bernshausen, Logan Bradley and Chris Schaff.

Cyclones’ head coach Bill McClay said his team did a good job of taking care of business.

“Given the magnitude of the game (Tuesday), we needed to treat this game as a preliminary to that game,” said McClay. “We wanted to put the game away early, and work on the things we need to do against Unicoi. Because it’s all hands on deck for that game.”